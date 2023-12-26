Laiba Khan clarifies her statement regarding Rabeeca Khan

Laiba Khan, a Pakistani actress, gained fame for her role in ‘Baylagaam.’

Khan recently appeared on a show hosted by Hassan Choudhary.

She expressed disappointment over the TikTokers’ awards.

Advertisement

Laiba Khan is a young and talented actress from Pakistan. She recently received praise for her acting skills in the popular drama series, ‘Baylagaam.’ In this series, Laiba Khan takes on the role of a TikToker.

Recently, Laiba Khan appeared in a show hosted by Hassan Choudhary. In the show, she explained her statement against Tiktoker Rabeeca Khan. Talking about it, she said, “Actually, Rabeeca Khan was awarded in 2019, at that time our dramas were also airing on television, other actors (like me) were also struggling and we got to know about the Tiktokers being awarded in an award show.”

She added “It was disappointing for us. I was genuinely concerned about it as some people are working hard and are being ignored, if we can spot the new talented actors, why can’t the jury see talented actors? I just generally tweeted about it. Also, we are actors we are working and creating real content but the Tiktokers are not producing meaningful content. I am doing acting, however, I am not against any platform.”

Also Read