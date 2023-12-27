Advertisement
Laiba Khan shares the soulful moment of rain from Khana Kaaba

  •  Laiba Khan is known for roles in popular dramas like Pakeeza Phupo.
  • Currently, she is playing a TikToker in the Baylagaam drama.
  • Khan visited Saudi Arabia for Umrah, sharing a captivating video of rain.
Laiba Khan is a talented Pakistani TV actress. She is known for her roles in popular dramas like Pakeeza Phupo, Do Bol, Tarap, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi. Besides her acting skills, Laiba is appreciated for her charming smile and beautiful appearance.

Currently, she captivates audiences with her role as a TikToker in the renowned drama Baylagaam. Beyond her acting career, Laiba Khan recently visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. During her visit, she shared a captivating video of rain from the Khana Kaaba. Accompanied by her sister Emaan Khan, Laiba Khan expressed her gratitude for being able to visit Saudi Arabia again for Umrah, marking her second pilgrimage this year.

 

