Mahira Khan arrives on wheel chair at International event

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani dive who is also recognized internationally for her amazing acting skills and beauty. Previously she was constantly in the news for her second marriage to Salim Karim and lavish wedding events.

Khan has now resumed her work as she was spotted at an international event, however the way she arrived made her fans surprised.

A few days ago, Mahira Khan holding a walking stick at a party, and now she is seen in a wheelchair. her video is circulating all over social media in which she can be seen in a wheelchair but later stood up and walked with the support of walking sticks.

Additionally, Mahira had spotted a plaster on her leg along with knee braces also she informed someone that it has been a long time since she had a leg injury, but, it is still taking time to heal.

