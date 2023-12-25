Mawra Hocane shared reunion picture with Usman Mukhtar and Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane is known for her beauty and talent.

Her recent roles in dramas like “Nauroz” and “Neem” have earned praise.

She shared new Instagram photos featuring friends from “Sabaat.”

Mawra Hocane stands out as a prominent Pakistani actress, captivating both fans and critics alike with her remarkable beauty and exceptional talent. She has become a celebrated figure in Pakistan, consistently achieving success through her stellar acting performances. In addition to her prowess in the entertainment industry, Mawra Hocane is a versatile individual who holds a law degree.

Her recent roles in dramas like “Nauroz” and “Neem” have earned praise from viewers. Fans have also praised her work in dramas such as “Aangan,” “Sabaat,” “Daasi,” and “Sammi.”

Mawra recently shared new pictures on Instagram featuring her friends from the drama “Sabaat.” The photos were taken at the premiere of Usman Mukhtar’s feature film “Chikkar,” which she attended alongside her friend and co-actor Ameer Gilani. Mawra shared the pictures with the caption “Sabaat reunion at CHIKKAR screening last night”

