Muneeb Butt opens up about managing finances with Aiman Khan

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are a well-known and strong celebrity couple. They tied the knot at a young age and have worked on both their marriage and careers. The couple, blessed with two lovely daughters, Amal and Miral, is adored by their fans. Aiman and Muneeb value tradition and family, taking pride in fulfilling their roles with grace.

Muneeb Butt appeared on the show and talked about the changes he made after getting married. He mentioned a complete turnaround in his lifestyle, like avoiding parties with friends.

Muneeb adjusted his preferences, even starting to eat Chinese food because it’s Aiman’s favorite. He expressed a belief that true love involves both partners making changes to enhance their relationship, rejecting the idea that acceptance means staying exactly as you are.

He shared how he handles money matters with Aiman Khan, mentioning that he takes care of her and their two daughters. Ahsan doesn’t inquire about Aiman’s finances, considering the family his responsibility. While he doesn’t criticize couples who split expenses equally, he prefers sticking to a more traditional approach in his own family.

