Nauman Ijaz’s family radiates joy in wedding photos

Articles
  • Nauman Ijaz is known for his performances in popular Pakistani dramas.
  • He also manages Larachi restaurant in Canada with his family.
  • Ijaz recently shared the family pictures from a wedding on Instagram.
Nauman Ijaz has graced the Pakistani entertainment scene with memorable performances in hit dramas like ‘Mayi Ri,’ ‘Sang E Mah,’ ‘Sang E Mar Mar,’ ‘Mera Saeen,’ ‘Dunk,’ ‘Dar Si Jati Hai Sila,’ and ‘Raqeeb Se.’ Beyond the screen, Nauman Ijaz, along with his family, resides in Canada, where he successfully manages the Larachi restaurant.

In addition to his thriving career, Nauman Ijaz is a proud father of three talented sons. Zaviyar, his eldest, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with notable acting projects.

Recently, Nauman Ijaz’s wife, Rabia Nauman, shared glimpses from a joyous family occasion—a wedding attended by Nauman Ijaz and all three sons. The heartwarming pictures, posted on Rabia Nauman’s Instagram stories, offer a delightful peek into the actor’s life beyond the spotlight.

