Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nimra Mehra opens up about her comparisons with Neha Kakkar

Nimra Mehra opens up about her comparisons with Neha Kakkar

Articles
Advertisement
Nimra Mehra opens up about her comparisons with Neha Kakkar

Nimra Mehra opens up about her comparisons with Neha Kakkar

Advertisement
  • Nimra is a renowned Pakistani singer known for her viral song ‘Tu Subh Di Pak Hawa Warga.
  • She gained fame through live performances on popular Pakistani shows.
  • She expresses her liking for Kakkar’s songs and style of singing.
Advertisement

Nimra Mehra, a talented young Pakistani singer, has gained widespread recognition and popularity, especially after her recent viral song ‘Tu Subh Di Pak Hawa Warga.’ Initially gaining fame through live performances on popular Pakistani shows like Taron Say Karen Batain and G Sarkar, Nimra has amassed a fan base of 2.4 million followers on Facebook.

Recently, Nimra Mehra appeared in a show hosted by Mohsin Abbas Haider. In the show, Nimra Mehra first time talked about her comparison with famous Indian singer Neha Kakkar.

While talking about comparison Mehra said, “No doubt, Neha Kakkar sings well, I personally like her songs, I also like her style of singing. I love the way she sings with her jolly expressions. I don’t mind if someone compares me with Neha Kakkar, I will be happy.”

Also Read

Singer Nimra Mehra faces backlash for disrespecting Manqabat
Singer Nimra Mehra faces backlash for disrespecting Manqabat

Young singer Nimra Mehra performs on several television programs. Fans adore the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story