Nimra Mehra opens up about her comparisons with Neha Kakkar

Nimra is a renowned Pakistani singer known for her viral song ‘Tu Subh Di Pak Hawa Warga.

She gained fame through live performances on popular Pakistani shows.

She expresses her liking for Kakkar’s songs and style of singing.

Nimra Mehra, a talented young Pakistani singer, has gained widespread recognition and popularity, especially after her recent viral song ‘Tu Subh Di Pak Hawa Warga.’ Initially gaining fame through live performances on popular Pakistani shows like Taron Say Karen Batain and G Sarkar, Nimra has amassed a fan base of 2.4 million followers on Facebook.

Recently, Nimra Mehra appeared in a show hosted by Mohsin Abbas Haider. In the show, Nimra Mehra first time talked about her comparison with famous Indian singer Neha Kakkar.

While talking about comparison Mehra said, “No doubt, Neha Kakkar sings well, I personally like her songs, I also like her style of singing. I love the way she sings with her jolly expressions. I don’t mind if someone compares me with Neha Kakkar, I will be happy.”

