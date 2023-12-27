Omer Shahzad shared his Umrah journey pictures

When Omer Shahzad & Zainab Raza Are Getting Married? Actor Reveals
Omer Shahzad is a versatile and handsome Pakistani model, singer, and actor. He initially gained recognition in the industry as a model, capturing attention with his good looks and muscular physique.
He is also known for being a fitness enthusiast, as Shahzad has maintained a dedication to his physical well-being. Transitioning successfully into acting, he has delivered impressive performances in popular dramas like Wo Pagal Si, Be Reham, Bharas, and Mere Humsafar.
His on-screen chemistry with the talented actress Durefishan Saleem in the drama serial Bharas was particularly well-received by fans. Beyond acting, Omer Shahzad has made appearances on noteworthy TV shows such as Kashmir Beats and Tamasha. His recent drama serial Fitna garnered appreciation from fans.
Currently, the actor is enjoying a spiritual journey in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Having performed Umrah, he shared the heartwarming experience through pictures and an Instagram reel.
Notably, he posted a moving reel with the narration of Surah Shura and shared breathtaking pictures of the view of Khana Kaaba from his room.
