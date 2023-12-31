Pakistani celebrities spotted at Aymen Saleem mehendi event

Aymen Saleem portrayed the character Mishi, earning admiration from fans.

Aymen Saleem made a breakthrough in mainstream television through the Ramadan drama, “Chupke Chupke,” capturing hearts with her beauty and talent right from her debut. Portraying the character of Mishi, she left a lasting impression, earning admiration from fans who eagerly anticipated more of her work. Despite taking a hiatus from acting, she later returned to the screen, and in the meantime, she has been a prominent face in various advertising campaigns, always shining due to her beauty and charisma. Known for her intelligence and articulate manner, she has become a favorite among many.

As Aymen Saleem’s wedding festivities are going on, her engagement, Nikkah, and Mayoun ceremonies have already taken place. The latest celebration was her Mehendi night, where she adorned herself in a silver bridal outfit and danced joyously with friends and family, marking another enchanting chapter in her wedding journey.

