Sadia Faisal and Mahnoor Pervaiz steal the spotlight at Arsalan Faisal's wedding

Sadia Faisal and Mahnoor Pervaiz steal the spotlight at Arsalan Faisal’s wedding

Sadia Faisal and Mahnoor Pervaiz steal the spotlight at Arsalan Faisal’s wedding

Sadia Faisal and Mahnoor Pervaiz steal the spotlight at Arsalan Faisal’s wedding

  • Arsalan Faisal tied the knot with Dr. Nisha Talat.
  • Sadia Faisal and Mahnoor Pervaiz performed dances to Bollywood pop songs.
  • Their dynamic routine added an exciting touch to the event.
Arsalan Faisal’s wedding was a grand and star-studded event, just like other celebrity weddings. He tied the knot with Dr. Nisha Talat in the presence of close family and friends, including big names from the entertainment industry.

During the celebration, Sadia Faisal and Mahnoor Pervaiz took the spotlight with their amazing dance performance. They danced to Bollywood pop songs like “Manike” and “Barso Re,” captivating everyone with Sadia’s impressive moves and Mahnoor’s expressive performance.

Their dynamic routine added an exciting and mesmerizing touch to Arsalan Faisal’s big day.

 

A post shared by Mahnoor Pervaiz (@mahnoorpervaiz_)

A post shared by Mahnoor Pervaiz (@mahnoorpervaiz_)

