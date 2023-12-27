Advertisement
date 2023-12-27
See photos: A glimpse into Aymen Saleem’s dholki night

Articles
See photos: A glimpse into Aymen Saleem’s dholki night

  • Aymen Saleem made her acting debut in Ramadan drama, Chupke Chupke.
  • Despite her fame, she has not transitioned into acting full-time.
  • Recently announced her Nikkah (marriage), which went viral.
Aymen Saleem, initially known as a successful financial professional, made a captivating debut in the world of acting with the Ramadan drama, Chupke Chupke.

The show was a massive hit that led Aymen Saleem and Arslan Naseer into the spotlight as mainstream stars. Although she became a sweetheart of the nation, Aymen did not transition into acting full-time. Fans have seen her involved in modeling projects and a drama or two.

In a surprising turn of events, Aymen Saleem recently stunned her fans by announcing her Nikkah (marriage). The pictures of her Nikkah quickly went viral, leaving fans pleasantly surprised.

Now, she is gearing up for her wedding events, and a colorful dholki ceremony took place recently. Aymen looked stunning at dholki night, surrounded by her husband, family, and friends, creating beautiful memories for her new journey ahead.

