See photos: A glimpse into Aymen Saleem’s dholki night

Aymen Saleem recently ties the knot with Kamran
She started her career with the Ramadan drama series, 'Chupke Chupke'. She...
Aymen Saleem, initially known as a successful financial professional, made a captivating debut in the world of acting with the Ramadan drama, Chupke Chupke.
The show was a massive hit that led Aymen Saleem and Arslan Naseer into the spotlight as mainstream stars. Although she became a sweetheart of the nation, Aymen did not transition into acting full-time. Fans have seen her involved in modeling projects and a drama or two.
In a surprising turn of events, Aymen Saleem recently stunned her fans by announcing her Nikkah (marriage). The pictures of her Nikkah quickly went viral, leaving fans pleasantly surprised.
Now, she is gearing up for her wedding events, and a colorful dholki ceremony took place recently. Aymen looked stunning at dholki night, surrounded by her husband, family, and friends, creating beautiful memories for her new journey ahead.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.