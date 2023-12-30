Advertisement
See Photos: Aymen Saleem’s Gorgeous Mayoun Look

Articles
See Photos: Aymen Saleem’s Gorgeous Mayoun Look

  • Aymen Saleem gained fame for her role in Chupke Chupke during Ramadan.
  • Aymen is known for her beauty, talent, and intelligence.
  • She looks beautiful in Yellow on her Mayoun.
Aymen Saleem, known for her role in the popular drama Chupke Chupke during Ramadan, quickly gained fame and became a star overnight. Paired with Arslan Naseer, she received praise for her beauty, talent, and intelligence. Aymen prefers diverse scripts and doesn’t like repetitive stories.

Living between Pakistan and the UK, she often shares her travels and life experiences. Now, Aymen is taking the next step in her life as she recently got married to Kamran Malik.

Aymen Saleem is having consecutive wedding events, and she looked radiant in yellow at her Mayoun ceremony. Embracing a traditional bride look, she joyfully celebrated the day with her close ones. The vibrant flowers and lights beautifully reflected Aymen’s happiness.

Take a Look

