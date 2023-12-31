Srha Asghar shares her diving experience in Thailand

Srha Asghar is known for her charismatic personality and captivating smile.

She was recently praised for her performance in “Working Women.”

Srha is married to Umer Murtaza, they have a baby boy, Ehaan Murtaza.

Srha Asghar, a captivating and skilled Pakistani television actor, is not only for her talent but also for her influence on social media. Her charismatic personality and delightful smile have garnered a massive fan following.

Fans highly appreciate Srha Asghar’s acting prowess, evident in her notable roles in Pakistani dramas like “Pyaar Ke Sadqay,” “Baban Khala Ki Betiyaan,” “Akhir Kab Tak,” “Aik Jhooti Love Story,” “Bebaak,” and more. She recently earned praise for her performance in the drama serial “Working Women,” and her upcoming project, “Akhara.”

Adding to her joy, Srha Asghar is happily married to her friend Umer Murtaza, and together they share the joy of parenthood with their adorable baby boy, Ehaan Murtaza. The couple recently celebrated Ehaan’s first birthday. Currently, Srha and Umer are enjoying a vacation in Thailand with friends.

Srha Asghar shared stunning pictures and a video from her thrilling skydiving experience, providing a glimpse into her amazing adventure in Thailand.

