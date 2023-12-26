Advertisement
Sunita Marshall shared adorable Christmas dinner pictures with family

  • She is a supermodel and actress, representing Pakistan’s Christian minority.
  • Sunita is loved by millions for her talent and beauty.
  • Recently celebrated Christmas with family and husband Hassan Ahmed.
Sunita Marshall is a shining star in Pakistan. She not only dazzles as a supermodel and actress but also proudly represents the country’s beautiful Christian minority on a national stage. Despite facing invasive questions about her religious identity, she handles them with grace and elegance. Sunita is loved by millions for her talent and beauty.

She recently added more joy to the Marshall household as they came together for a festive Christmas celebration.

Her husband, Hassan Ahmed, and other family members also donned their festive best, creating a cheerful atmosphere filled with smiles and twinkling lights. Sunita looks stunning at the dinner.

