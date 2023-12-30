Who is Bridget Everett? All You Need To Know About Her!

Bridget Everett was born on April 21, 1972, in Manhattan, Kansas.

She earned a music and opera scholarship at Arizona State University.

Everett gained recognition with the off-Broadway musical comedy.

Bridget Everett, born on April 21, 1972, in Manhattan, Kansas, is a versatile American entertainer. Growing up in a family of six siblings, her early life was influenced by her parents’ divorce, and her mom, who was a music teacher. After excelling in swimming and choir, she earned a music and opera scholarship at Arizona State University.

After college, Bridget moved to New York City in 1997, working as a waitress while pursuing her passion for performance. She gained recognition with the off-Broadway musical comedy “At Least It’s Pink: A Trashy Little Show,” which she co-wrote and starred in 2007.

A turning point in her career came in 2009 when she met comedian Amy Schumer. This led to a lasting friendship, with Bridget frequently opening for Schumer on comedy tours. Her comedic talents reached a wider audience through appearances on “Inside Amy Schumer,” featuring her musical skills and original songs.

Beyond comedy, Bridget, with her band The Tender Moments (including Adam Horovitz from the Beastie Boys), has gained acclaim for blending comedy with cabaret-style entertainment. Their collaboration in the show “Rock Bottom” earned her the 2015 Obie Award Special Citation.

In the film industry, Bridget made her mark in productions like “Trainwreck,” “Patti Cake$,” and “Fun Mom Dinner.” In 2022, she received critical acclaim for her role in the series “Somebody Somewhere.” She also showcased her comedic brilliance in a Comedy Central special, “Bridget Everett: Gynecological Wonder.”

While Bridget keeps her personal life private, she has been open about being single for much of her adult life. Her dedication to her craft and support for the LGBTQ+ community, reflected in her portrayals of gay characters, adds depth to her multifaceted persona.

