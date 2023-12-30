Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who is Cush Jumbo? All You Need To Know About Her!

Who is Cush Jumbo? All You Need To Know About Her!

Articles
Advertisement
Who is Cush Jumbo? All You Need To Know About Her!

Who is Cush Jumbo? All You Need To Know About Her!

Advertisement
  • Cush Jumbo was born on September 23, 1985, in Denmark Hill.
  • Jumbo Studied acting at BRIT School and Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
  • She gained international fame for her portrayal of Lucca Quinn.
Advertisement

Cush Jumbo’s journey in the entertainment world began in London, where she discovered her love for the arts. Born on September 23, 1985, in Denmark Hill, she started with diverse dance training and transitioned into acting after leaving Cator Park School for Girls at 14. She pursued acting at the prestigious BRIT School and later honed her skills at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

On TV, Jumbo gained recognition from early roles in shows like “My Family” and “Harley Street” to the iconic “Torchwood: Children of Earth.” However, it was her portrayal of Lucca Quinn in “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” that brought her international fame. Recent projects include the miniseries “Deadwater Fell” and the crime thriller “Criminal Record.”

Beyond television, Jumbo has made a mark on the stage, winning awards for her performances in plays like “As You Like It” and “Hamlet.” She showcased her versatility with her one-woman play, “Josephine and I,” paying tribute to jazz singer Josephine Baker.

In cinema, Jumbo has had notable roles, from “The Inbetweeners Movie” to sharing the screen with actors like Riz Ahmed and Hugh Jackman. One of her standout films is “The Postcard Killings” alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Famke Janssen.

In 2014, Jumbo married Sean Griffin, and they welcomed their son Maximilian. Beyond her acting roles, Jumbo’s contributions to drama were honored in 2019 when she became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Also Read

Who is Bridget Everett? All You Need To Know About Her!
Who is Bridget Everett? All You Need To Know About Her!

Bridget Everett was born on April 21, 1972, in Manhattan, Kansas. She...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story