Who is Cush Jumbo? All You Need To Know About Her!

Cush Jumbo was born on September 23, 1985, in Denmark Hill.

Jumbo Studied acting at BRIT School and Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

She gained international fame for her portrayal of Lucca Quinn.

Advertisement

Cush Jumbo’s journey in the entertainment world began in London, where she discovered her love for the arts. Born on September 23, 1985, in Denmark Hill, she started with diverse dance training and transitioned into acting after leaving Cator Park School for Girls at 14. She pursued acting at the prestigious BRIT School and later honed her skills at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

On TV, Jumbo gained recognition from early roles in shows like “My Family” and “Harley Street” to the iconic “Torchwood: Children of Earth.” However, it was her portrayal of Lucca Quinn in “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” that brought her international fame. Recent projects include the miniseries “Deadwater Fell” and the crime thriller “Criminal Record.”

Beyond television, Jumbo has made a mark on the stage, winning awards for her performances in plays like “As You Like It” and “Hamlet.” She showcased her versatility with her one-woman play, “Josephine and I,” paying tribute to jazz singer Josephine Baker.

In cinema, Jumbo has had notable roles, from “The Inbetweeners Movie” to sharing the screen with actors like Riz Ahmed and Hugh Jackman. One of her standout films is “The Postcard Killings” alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Famke Janssen.

In 2014, Jumbo married Sean Griffin, and they welcomed their son Maximilian. Beyond her acting roles, Jumbo’s contributions to drama were honored in 2019 when she became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Also Read Who is Bridget Everett? All You Need To Know About Her! Bridget Everett was born on April 21, 1972, in Manhattan, Kansas. She...