Why Komal Meer once think about to Leave Industry after Qalandar?

Komal Meer first caught the spotlight during her participation in Miss Veet Pakistan. Although she didn’t secure the victory, her impressive performance served as a solid introduction to the entertainment industry. Since then, this budding star has experienced significant growth, accumulating an impressive list of major dramas in her portfolio. Among her notable works are dramas such as “Badshah Begum” and “Rah e Junoon.” However, it was her role in “Qalandar” that initially catapulted her into the limelight. Portraying the character Dur e Adan, Komal Meer captured the audience’s hearts with her beauty and portrayal of innocence.

Komal recently appeared in an interview where she talked about how Qalandar made her famous among the masses. She also shared that “this drama made her think of quitting the industry as well. She revealed that the shoot for Qalandar was very difficult.”

She said that “at one point a co-star had to slap her and she slapped her in real so the scene looks okay. Komal also had to eat real leftover food from the cast and crew on the set as they wanted to show Dur e Adan that way and they wanted it to look authentic.”

That is when she cried afterwards and thought of leaving the industry but things worked out in the end and the drama went on to become a big hit.

