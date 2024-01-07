Advertisement
Aagha Ali reveals engaged actresses refuses to work with him

  • His career has been characterized by dedication and hard work.
  • Ali faced rumors of actresses refusing to work with him during the 2016-2017.
  • Ali moved to Karachi and received support from his mother.
Aagha Ali, a talented leading man in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has excelled in both acting in dramas and pursuing a successful career in singing. The audience appreciated his songs, and he has become a star, beloved both on and off-screen. Aagha Ali’s journey to this point in his career reflects his dedication and hard work, despite hailing from a very talented family.

He was a guest on Hasna Mana hai where he revealed that “during the 2016-2017 era, actresses seemed to refuse to work with him. The producers would tell him that the fiancés of those well-known actresses were asking them to not work with you as he had a very playboy reputation. He talked to an actress’ fiance to let her work with him as those are all rumors.”

He also talked about how “he struggled at the beginning of his career. He used to cry and that is when he decided to move to Karachi. His mother permitted him. He washed his mother’s feet, drank that water, and asked her to pay for him and those prayers eventually worked for the actor as he kept struggling to do better work.”

