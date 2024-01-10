Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Actress Uzma Khan shared her Umrah journey pictures with husband

Actress Uzma Khan shared her Umrah journey pictures with husband

Articles
Advertisement
Actress Uzma Khan shared her Umrah journey pictures with husband

Actress Uzma Khan shared her Umrah journey pictures with husband

Advertisement
  • Uzma Khan, a renowned Pakistani model and actor, recently tied the knot with Usman Malik.
  • The couple recently visited Saudi Arabia for Umrah.
  • Khan shared images of Masjid Al Haram, expressing her gratitude for the experience.
Advertisement

Uzma Khan, a renowned Pakistani model and actor celebrated for her roles in successful films like “Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 1&2” and “Teri Meri Love Story,” gained attention a few years ago due to her relationship with Usman Malik. However, the actress subsequently tied the knot with Usman Malik, and the couple is currently enjoying a happy life together.

Recently, the duo visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, and Uzma Khan has shared captivating pictures and videos from their spiritual journey. Additionally, she posted images of Masjid Al Haram.

Uzma Khan shared the pictures with the caption, “My Umrah journey has been filled with the blessings of Allah and the peace of mind that comes from performing this sacred pilgrimage to the best day of my life. No feeling can match what I felt performing my Umrah with my life shukar. Alhamdulillah”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Uzma Usman (@uzmakhanofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Minal Khan’s Baby Shower Bash: A Glimpse Into The Joyful Gathering
Minal Khan’s Baby Shower Bash: A Glimpse Into The Joyful Gathering

Minal Khan has risen to become a beloved actress. Minal and Ahsan...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story