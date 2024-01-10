Actress Uzma Khan shared her Umrah journey pictures with husband

Uzma Khan, a renowned Pakistani model and actor, recently tied the knot with Usman Malik.

The couple recently visited Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Khan shared images of Masjid Al Haram, expressing her gratitude for the experience.

Uzma Khan shared the pictures with the caption, “My Umrah journey has been filled with the blessings of Allah and the peace of mind that comes from performing this sacred pilgrimage to the best day of my life. No feeling can match what I felt performing my Umrah with my life shukar. Alhamdulillah”

