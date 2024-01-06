Affan Waheed Breaks Silence on marriage rumours with Durefishan Saleem

Affan Waheed is a renowned actor in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

His show “Pardes” marked Durefishan’s breakthrough.

He clarified that the couple are friends with great chemistry on screen.

Affan Waheed is a famous actor in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, known for playing many roles. He has a big fan following and is loved for his performances in dramas. One of his popular shows, “Pardes,” where he starred alongside Durefishan Saleem, was a huge hit and marked Durefishan’s breakthrough.

Since then, Durefishan has grown in her career, delivering several successful projects. Fans were excited when “Pardes” aired, cheering for both Affan and Durefishan due to their fantastic on-screen chemistry.

They even did a bridal photo session, leading many fans to believe that they might soon get married.

The rumor quickly spread. Affan was recently a guest in an interview, and he was asked about it. He responded directly, saying that when a famous on-screen couple does a bridal and groom photo shoot, people start saying they’re getting married in real life.

But he clarified that none of it is true; they’re just good friends who have great chemistry on screen.

