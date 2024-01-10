Aiman and Minal Khan adorable pictures from Maaz Khan’s second Dholki

Aiman Khan advises parents on how to handle children on flights
Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, beloved twins in Pakistan, began their careers as child stars and successfully transitioned into leading ladies. Currently focused on their families, Aiman recently welcomed her second daughter, while Minal embraced motherhood with her first child. Meanwhile, their brother, Maaz Khan, is embarking on a new chapter as he celebrates his second dholki ceremony with fiancée Saba Rehman.
The ceremony, held last night, saw the entire family elegantly dressed in black, with the bride standing out in pink. Even little Amal, their niece, joyfully participated in her uncle’s dholki celebration. The event produced beautiful pictures and videos capturing the festive atmosphere.
