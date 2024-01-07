Advertisement
Aiman Khan advises parents on how to handle children on flights

  • Aiman Khan started her career as a child.
  • She often travels with her daughters, Amal, and Miral.
  • Traveling with children can be challenging, especially during flights.
Aiman Khan initiated her career as a child and has extensively traveled throughout her professional journey. Driven by her passion for exploring, she has witnessed the world through solo trips, family vacations, alongside Muneeb Butt, and now, with her children. Aiman, a frequent flyer, consistently explores different destinations each year.

From the tender age of four months, Aiman has been traveling with her daughter, Amal. Traveling with children, who often become cranky, especially during flights, poses its challenges. Many of us have experienced fellow passengers dealing with crying children during flights, and new parents may find such situations particularly challenging.

Aiman Khan who is also a young mother had a tip for all those parents. She shared that “kids generally cry due to in-flight pressure fluctuation and they feel pain in their ears. Kids cannot explain their predicament and start crying. So, sucking a pacifier or an empty bottle releases the pressure on ears and that should be kept for children.”

