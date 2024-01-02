Ali Tahir giving parenting advice to Gen Z

Tahir starred as Professor Ehtesham in the drama “Jaisay Aapki Marzi,”

He emphasizes understanding children’s opinions and tolerance of parental advice.

Tahir believes in the equality of men and women.

Ali Tahir comes from a talented family background, as his brother Faran Tahir is a Hollywood actor also he is the son of Naeem Tahir, a legendary man in the industry, Ali Tahir, a highly successful actor known for his natural on-screen presence, was recently featured on Fuchsia, where he shared insights into his work, family history, and experiences.

Ali Tahir portrayed the role of Professor Ehtesham in the drama “Jaisay Aapki Marzi.” His character earned applause for his portrayal of parenting. In the interview, Ali discussed his opinions and thoughts on parenthood, drawing from his own experience as a father. He also offered advice to the new generation of parents.

He said that “kids today are different as they are growing up in a different environment and they keep opinions about everything. Thus, parents must understand their children while children on the other hand need to be more tolerant of their parents’ advice. Though children research a lot on their own as well respecting what your parents are advising is also important.”

He also spoke about how much he believes in the equality of men and women. He said that “he is a father to a daughter and believes that girls are capable of doing everything. Yes, men and women are naturally different but they are equal to achieving everything in every field.”

