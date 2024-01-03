Amna Ilyas talks about her family’s catholic roots and financial struggles

Amna Ilyas successfully ventured into dramas, films, and fashion.

She is Bold and beautiful and fearlessly expresses her opinions.

Ilyas opened up about the family’s Catholic roots.

Advertisement

Amna Ilyas, a supermodel and exceptionally talented actress has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She has successfully ventured into dramas, films, and the fashion industry. Bold and beautiful, Amna Ilyas fearlessly expresses her opinions, regardless of potential backlash. She embodies strength as a woman, daughter, and sister, maintaining close ties with her friends.

Amna was a guest on Frieha Altaf’s podcast where she opened up about her family’s Catholic roots. She shared that “her maternal family is Catholic. Her mother was a Christian and she later converted to Islam when she married her father who was a Muslim. Her mother is a very strong woman and she is close to her maternal side of the family.”

She also shared that “after her father died, her father’s family took over his business and cut them off completely. They took over his work and property and Amna and her family were left with nothing. But her mother kept working hard and they were able to finally become successful in their own right.”

Also Read Amna Ilyas give a hint about her upcoming series The actress received high praise for her role in the film "Zinda...