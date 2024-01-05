Arisha Razi started her wedding preparations

Arisha Razi Khan started acting as a child star.

She got married to Abdullah Farrukh in 2022.

Actor Hassaan Khan posted snippets from dance practice for wedding preparations.

The talented Pakistani actress, Arisha Razi Khan, commands the love and admiration of millions of fans. She started her acting journey as a child star. Arisha, along with her elder sister Sara Razi, gained recognition in the industry. She has graced many famous dramas, including “Dikhawa,” “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye,” “Chauraha,” “Chaand Ki Pariyaan,” “Makafaat,” and “Tumhare Ishq Ke Naam.” Arisha Razi is cherished for her early childhood appearances on television, with fans adoring her innocence, beauty, and excellent acting skills. Moreover, she is a prominent social media influencer.

Arisha Razi tied the knot in 2022 with Abdullah Farrukh, and although she initially hesitated to share pictures from her Nikah, they eventually went viral on social media. Recently, Arisha’s Instagram stories have hinted at her impending marriage. She shared glimpses with the caption, “Arisha has got Dulha.” Actor Hassaan Khan also posted snippets from the dance practice for Arisha Razi’s wedding preparations, featuring both Sarah Razi and Arisha herself.

Have a look at the Nikah pictures of Arisha Razi:

