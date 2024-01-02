Aymen Saleem looks drop dead gorgeous in white lehenga at her reception

Aymen Saleem’s dance on her mehendi function ignites criticism
Aymen Saleem got fame with her role in the Ramadan drama "Chupke Chupke."...
Aymen Saleem has recently entered a new phase in her life by tying the knot with her husband Kamran Malik. The couple celebrated several wedding events, and Aymen effortlessly shone in all of them.
For her wedding reception held last night, Aymen chose a white outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. With radiant makeup, she looked delightful. Aymen and her husband both opted for pristine white, and their wedding videos and pictures have been taken over the internet.
Saleem is best known for her role in Chupke Chupke. Her on-screen chemistry Arslan Naseer became a massive hit. Aymen is also admired by fans for her performances in various projects and fashion.
