Edition: English
Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa Qureshi start their 2024 year with zip lining in Karachi

Articles
Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa Qureshi start their 2024 year with zip lining in Karachi
  • Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa Qureshi, both are the actors. 
  • The couple have two beautiful sons together.
  • They celebrated their New Year’s Day with zip-lining.
Bilal Qureshi and Uroosa Qureshi, two beloved stars in the entertainment industry, have individually forged successful careers and amassed a substantial fan following as a power couple. With two beautiful sons, they prioritize their family and exhibit a strong family-oriented approach. Known for their love of adventures and constantly seeking new experiences, the couple decided to welcome the New Year in an adventurous manner.

Uroosa and Bilal enthusiastically embraced zip-lining, capturing surreal moments during their exhilarating experience. The couple joyfully zip-lined into the New Year, creating memorable and enjoyable moments. Here, we share some of the couple’s exciting zip-lining escapades as they embark on a thrilling journey into a fresh start.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Uroosa Bilal Qureshi (@uroosabilalqureshi)

Also Read

Uroosa Qureshi & Bilal Qureshi celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
Uroosa Qureshi & Bilal Qureshi celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

On February 14, 2015, Uroosa and Bilal Qureshi tied the knot. As...

