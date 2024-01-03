Advertisement
Edition: English
Bilal Qureshi give Pakistani actresses advice on wearing revealing clothes

Articles
Bilal Qureshi give Pakistani actresses advice on wearing revealing clothes

  • Actor Bilal Qureshi expresses his views on revealing clothes.
  • He believes actresses should not wear revealing clothes.
  • He doesn’t engage in religious debates but respects cultural norms.
Bilal Qureshi, an actor known for his vocal stance on industry matters, social norms, and politics, openly expresses his opinions without concealing his position. In a recent episode of a podcast, Bilal talked about some of his past statements and shared his perspective on wearing revealing clothes.

He shared that “he thinks actresses should not wear revealing clothes. Bilal said that he will not go into the religious debate but we have a certain culture and that should be followed and respected. A woman can look beautiful and graceful even if she is wearing nice modest clothes. He added that his wife Uroosa Qureshi and his sisters all look good and they have never shown their skin.”

He also narrated an account when a fellow actress was concerned about the criticism that was coming as she had posted a picture in a revealing outfit. To that, Bilal had said that “he told the lady that she should not have posted it in the first place. People can criticize others for stupid things which is wrong but in the case of revealing clothes, it goes against our cultural norms so criticism will come.”

Qureshi previously applauded Durefishan Saleem’s choice of wearing a non-revealing outfit at LSA, causing his statement to go viral at that time.

