Check Out Aymen Saleem’s Beautiful Mayun Pictures

Articles
  • Aymen Saleem is a Pakistani actress and model.
  • She married Kamran Malik on December 22, 2023, in a private Nikah ceremony
  • Aymen Shared photos from her Mayun ceremony.
Aymen Saleem is a beautiful and talented TV actress from Pakistan. She entered the entertainment industry unexpectedly when she received an offer through Sultana Siddiqui. Her debut drama, a popular Ramadan special called “Chupke Chupke,” was a big success.

Aymen gained immense popularity for her role as Mishi in the show, thanks to her innocent face and natural acting. Viewers appreciated her on-screen chemistry with actor Arsalan Naseer. She has also been seen in other dramas like “Paristan” and “Ibn E Hawa.”

On December 22, 2023, Aymen Saleem got married to Kamran Malik in a small and private Nikah ceremony attended by close friends and family. Aymen also organized larger wedding celebrations, and the stunning photos and videos from her wedding became widely popular.

Recently, she shared lovely pictures from her Mayun ceremony, where she looked charming. Sara Salon and Spa did her makeup, and she wore an outfit from her mother’s brand, Shereen Saleem Studios.

Take a Look:

