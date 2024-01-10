Advertisement
Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shares pictures from Madina

Articles
Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shares pictures from Madina

  • Shoaib Akhtar is a former fastest international bowler.
  • He is also known for his cricket commentary, analysis, and talk show hosting.
  • Akhtar is married with two sons and has a substantial fan base in India and Pakistan.
Shoaib Akhtar, the former fastest international bowler renowned for his contributions to the Pakistani cricket team, has made a significant impact in the world of cricket through commentary, analysis on channels like PTV Sports, and hosting a talk show. Beyond his cricketing pursuits, he engages with YouTubers and podcasters, managing his own YouTube channel. Enjoying a substantial fan base in India and Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar is happily married with two sons.

Recently, the cricketer embarked on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Currently situated in Madina, he plans to perform Umrah in Makkah soon. Shoaib Akhtar has been actively sharing enchanting pictures from his serene stay in Madina, including glimpses of Masjid E Nabwi. The cricketer also treated his followers to a reel on his official Instagram account, with his manager Taha Sadaqat accompanying him on this Umrah journey.

 

A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

Shoaib Akhtar lauds young UAE team for historic win over Sri Lanka
Shoaib Akhtar lauds young UAE team for historic win over Sri Lanka

UAE U-19 cricket team secures thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in...

