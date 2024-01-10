Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shares pictures from Madina

Shoaib Akhtar is a former fastest international bowler.

He is also known for his cricket commentary, analysis, and talk show hosting.

Akhtar is married with two sons and has a substantial fan base in India and Pakistan.

Recently, the cricketer embarked on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Currently situated in Madina, he plans to perform Umrah in Makkah soon. Shoaib Akhtar has been actively sharing enchanting pictures from his serene stay in Madina, including glimpses of Masjid E Nabwi. The cricketer also treated his followers to a reel on his official Instagram account, with his manager Taha Sadaqat accompanying him on this Umrah journey.

