Did Rabi Pirzada Secretly Get Married?

Former pop star Rabi Pirzada, who left her singing career and embraced a religious path, seems to be starting a new and mysterious chapter in her life. A picture of her in a beautiful white wedding dress has gone viral on Facebook, sparking admiration.

In the photo, she looks elegant with a delicate headpiece and matching silver jewelry.

“Alhumdullilah” Rabi captioned with a praying hands emoji.

Recently, she posted a picture on her Twitter account where she’s holding hands with an unidentified man inside a car, along with a caption, “thama ho hath tum ne dunya ka dar kahan, rishton ki bandishon ka wesa asar kahan, chore to jaa rehi hon dunya ko sab se peechey…”.

