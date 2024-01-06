Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Did Rabi Pirzada Secretly Get Married?

Articles
  • Former pop star Rabi Pirzada transitions from singing to religious life.
  • A viral photo of her in a white wedding dress goes viral on Facebook.
  • Rabi captions the photo with a praying hands emoji.
Former pop star Rabi Pirzada, who left her singing career and embraced a religious path, seems to be starting a new and mysterious chapter in her life. A picture of her in a beautiful white wedding dress has gone viral on Facebook, sparking admiration.

In the photo, she looks elegant with a delicate headpiece and matching silver jewelry.

“Alhumdullilah” Rabi captioned with a praying hands emoji.

Recently, she posted a picture on her Twitter account where she’s holding hands with an unidentified man inside a car, along with a caption, “thama ho hath tum ne dunya ka dar kahan, rishton ki bandishon ka wesa asar kahan, chore to jaa rehi hon dunya ko sab se peechey…”.

Also Read

Affan Waheed Breaks Silence on marriage rumours with Durefishan Saleem
Affan Waheed Breaks Silence on marriage rumours with Durefishan Saleem

Affan Waheed is a renowned actor in Pakistan's entertainment industry. His show...

