Faryal Mehmood’s outfit at ‘Wakhri’ premiere sparks criticism

Faryal Mehmood made her comeback with “Wakhri”

She is known for her acting and dance skills.

Faryal confidently walked the red carpet at the “Wakhri” premiere in Karachi.

Advertisement

Faryal Mehmood is known for her impressive acting talent and dance moves. She has showcased her capabilities to the world many times. Faryal, who loves to travel and selectively chooses projects aligning with her beliefs, has been working more sparingly. However, she is now making a comeback with her film “Wakhri,” which premiered last night in Karachi.

Faryal made a stylish entrance at the ‘Wakhri’ premiere decked in a red and black outfit. Her gown, coupled with bold, curly hair and smokey makeup, completed her striking look. Faryal confidently walked the red carpet, engaging with everyone at the premiere. Here are some pictures of her from the Wakhri premiere.

Advertisement

However, netizens are again annoyed by Faryal’s choice of outfit and they criticized her on the internet.

Advertisement

Also Read Faryal Mehmood faces backlash for her latest performance video Faryal Mehmood is an artist known for her bold expression. Currently gearing...