Fawad Khan’s talks about Pakistani actors being a threat to Indian actors

Khan’s movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has gained international acclaim.

Khan responded to Ahmed Ali Butt’s question about Pakistani actors as a threat to Indian actors.

He also discussed his involvement in the Indian film Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor.

Fawad Khan is a brilliant Pakistani television and film actor and former vocalist of the famous band EP. He recently discussed his rise to fame through ‘Humsafar.

Ahmed Ali Butt asked a question to the actor, “were Pakistani actors a threat to Indian actors?” to which Khan replied, “It is a difficult question because I got a lot of love from India, also, I think that politics is everywhere but you can combat it better in your own country. I am not saying that it is unheard of, but I am the one who urged my PR team in India to remove my name from the places and not to put me on the map. I am quite a different person. I don’t agree with the fact that if you have a huge following on social media, you are loved; I believe, if you are exclusive, you will be loved more”

In the show he also open up about doing an Indian film Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor. he said that, “Yes, I gave a screen test for Khoobsurat it happened because of Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. I was open to grab that opportunity. I did not prepare for it; I simply went with the flow. In all honesty, I was all open to any good opportunity that was coming my way. I enjoy the process of doing a project, if you enjoy the process the audience will see the project shining. I was not thinking about anything like Khoobsurat but I was just riding the waves. I enjoyed working with the cast of Khoobsurat. It was a great experience. I have all positive things to talk about.”

Talking about working in the film Kapoor and Sons, Fawad Khan said, “Kapoor and Sons was again a very close project to my heart because of the same reason that the team was so good. Kapoor and Sons is a big film. Also, it offers you great storytelling. I don’t get bored watching Kapoor and Sons, otherwise, I am the person who gets bored of watching his projects”

