Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussyn Shine in Akhara’s OST

Feroze Khan’s upcoming role in Pakistani drama Akhara

Khan is known for his diverse roles in dramas like Khaani, Aye Musht e Khaak, and Gul e Rana.

Akhara features well-known actors like Sonya Hussyn, Shahzad Nawaz, and Yasra Rizvi.

Feroze Khan, a favorite among fans, is recognized as the “angry young man” of Pakistani dramas. He has portrayed diverse characters in shows like Khaani, Aye Musht e Khaak, and Gul e Rana. Currently, he’s winning hearts with his role as the kind-hearted man in Khumaar.

Exciting news for Feroze Khan enthusiasts – he’s set to showcase his action skills in the upcoming drama Akhara, directed by Anjum Shahzad.

The show Akhara features well-known actors like Sonya Hussyn, Shahzad Nawaz, Yasra Rizvi, and more. However, Feroze Khan takes the spotlight, portraying the resilient spirit of Akhara.

The recently released drama OST, titled “Banda,” is sung by KG The Rapstar, Rijas Rammar, and Schumaila Rehmat Hussain, with lyrics by Ahad Ali Siddiqui, KG, and Rijjas. The song has a lively and energetic feel, featuring rap elements.

