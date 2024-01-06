Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussyn Shine in Akhara’s OST

Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussyn Shine in Akhara’s OST

Articles
Advertisement
Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussyn Shine in Akhara’s OST

Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussyn Shine in Akhara’s OST

Advertisement
  • Feroze Khan’s upcoming role in Pakistani drama Akhara
  • Khan is known for his diverse roles in dramas like Khaani, Aye Musht e Khaak, and Gul e Rana.
  • Akhara features well-known actors like Sonya Hussyn, Shahzad Nawaz, and Yasra Rizvi.
Advertisement

Feroze Khan, a favorite among fans, is recognized as the “angry young man” of Pakistani dramas. He has portrayed diverse characters in shows like Khaani, Aye Musht e Khaak, and Gul e Rana. Currently, he’s winning hearts with his role as the kind-hearted man in Khumaar.

Exciting news for Feroze Khan enthusiasts – he’s set to showcase his action skills in the upcoming drama Akhara, directed by Anjum Shahzad.

The show Akhara features well-known actors like Sonya Hussyn, Shahzad Nawaz, Yasra Rizvi, and more. However, Feroze Khan takes the spotlight, portraying the resilient spirit of Akhara.

The recently released drama OST, titled “Banda,” is sung by KG The Rapstar, Rijas Rammar, and Schumaila Rehmat Hussain, with lyrics by Ahad Ali Siddiqui, KG, and Rijjas. The song has a lively and energetic feel, featuring rap elements.

Also Read

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcome their first baby girl
Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcome their first baby girl

Pakistani actors Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed announced their first child in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story