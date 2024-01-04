Humaima Malick Discusses Fans Tagging Feroze Khan in Her Pictures

Humaima Malick started acting at 14 and has since gained fame.

Humaima Malick is a famous star in Pakistan. She began her career at 14 and has been successful ever since. Known for her outstanding performances in both dramas and films, she recently gained praise for her roles as Daaro Natt in “The Legend of Maula Jatt” and Jindo in the drama “Jindo.” Humaima prefers to take on powerful roles.

Notably, her family includes well-known industry names like Feroze Khan and Dua Malick. Humaima and her brother Feroze Khan are close, and she has been there for him in good times and bad.

In her career, she faced challenges, especially after acting in a Bollywood movie with Emraan Hashmi, which led to a lot of criticism. Despite that, Humaima remained resilient, stayed strong, and never backed down from her beliefs.

Humaima shared her feelings about the criticism she receives. She mentioned being singled out more than other actresses who may dress more provocatively or have done things to upset people. She also pointed out that linking her religious brother to her photos is unnecessary and incorrect.

