Humayun Saeed revealed the secret behind his projects becoming a hit

Humayun Saeed, currently considered the biggest star in Pakistan, holds the status of being the most beloved leading man in both dramas and films. Additionally, he ranks among the top producers in the country. Humayun Saeed has consistently delivered hits over the past several years, with projects such as Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Punjab Nahi Jaongi, London Nahi Jaunga, Dillagi, and Mere Paas Tum Ho, all of which set numerous records upon their release. He is set to co-star with Yumna Zaidi in the upcoming drama Gentleman.

Humayun appeared on a show where he was asked why all his projects became such big hits. He had a very honest answer for it. He said that “he started working in the 90s and everyone he worked around was impressed. Many writers used to tell him that they were writing a script with him in their minds. That is how he keeps getting good scripts.”

While expressing gratitude Saeed said that “he is grateful that he gets these good stories and that is why all his projects become hits.”

