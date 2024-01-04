Iffat Omar Challenges Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar

Iffat Omar is a well-known former model and actress.

Iffat Omar is a well-known former model and actress from Pakistan. She started her career in the 1990s and was a top model. People loved her acting in popular dramas like Ghulam Gardish, Muhabbat Aag Si, and Aangan.

Although she’s currently on a break from acting, Iffat Omar is still active in discussing political and social issues. She’s vocal about feminism, and her fans appreciate her opinions on these matters.

Recently, she was on a show discussing Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar. At first, she mentioned that she didn’t want to discuss him and emphasized that she didn’t want to praise his writing to avoid giving him too much credit.

Discussing the cause of her dislike, she mentioned, “He is a bitter man and a shallow person. I don’t want to talk about him because of his derogatory remarks on national television, especially towards women. If he had criticized a man in the same way, I would have reacted just as strongly. How dare he label someone as ‘Do Number Aurat’. If he has the courage, he should come forward and prove that I am a bad woman (‘Do Number Aurat’).”

