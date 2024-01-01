Advertisement
Junaid Khan spotted celebrating New Year with Ameesha Patel

Articles
  • Junaid Khan is an actor and lead vocalist of a call band.
  • He has worked in Yaariyan, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, and Kashaf.
  • Khan is known for his on-screen chemistry with actress Hira Mani.
Junaid Khan is a renowned Pakistani actor and singer. He is the lead vocalist of Call band and his fans always loved the music he created. He worked on many notable projects including Yaariyan, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, and Kashaf. His on-screen chemistry with actress Hira Mani became a significant hit. Balancing his acting career with his musical passion, Junaid Khan continues to captivate audiences.

Khan is currently staying abroad, where he celebrates the New Year. He attended an event featuring Bollywood actress and ‘Gaddar’ star Ameesha Patel. The Bollywood actress showcased her talent during the event, where Junaid Khan was present. The two stars were photographed together, engaging in conversation and capturing moments from the celebration.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan)

