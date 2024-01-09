Advertisement
Edition: English
Kanwal Aftab celebrates her 26th birthday in style

  • Kanwal Aftab started her career as a field reporter.
  • She has a massive following of 19.3 million on TikTok and 3.4 million on Instagram.
  • Kanwal is married to Zulqarnain Sikandar and together they have a daughter.
Kanwal Aftab rose to fame at a very young age and since then she has been well-known as a social media influencer. She started her media journey as a field reporter. Today, she stands as one of the most successful Pakistani influencers, boasting a massive following of 19.3 million on TikTok and 3.4 million on Instagram. Kanwal’s YouTube vlogging, particularly with her husband Zulqarnain Sikandar, has garnered immense admiration from countless fans who appreciate their cuteness and remarkable bond.

On the 9th of January, Kanwal Aftab celebrated her 26th birthday. Her husband Zulqarnain Sikandar orchestrated a mini surprise birthday bash at home right as her special day began. Later in the evening, the couple hosted another birthday celebration where Kanwal Aftab looked stunning in a black outfit. Here are the beautiful pictures from both joyous occasions.

