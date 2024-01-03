Advertisement
Mahira Khan’s bold look at International event sparks criticism

  • Mahira Khan rose to fame “Humsafar” drama serial.
  • She is known for her appearance in “Razia.”
  • Khan is currently spotted in Saudi Arabia for film-related events.
Mahira Khan is the most beautiful Pakistani television and film actor, she has gained immense fame in a short span. Khan rose to fame with her hit drama serial “Humsafar.” Recent successful projects include “Superstar,” “Hum Kahan Ke Shachay Thay,” and “The Legend of Maula Jatt.” Fans also admired her appearance in the short series “Razia.” Married to businessman Salim Karim, Mahira Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia for film-related events.

Severe backlash is ignited by Mahira Khan’s appearance at an awards night in Saudi Arabia. She wore a sleeveless black outfit, a look that fans did not appreciate. A video from the event is circulating on social media, drawing criticism.

Fans are not happy with her dress, saying that Mahira Khan didn’t need to wear such a bold dress.

