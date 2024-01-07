Maira Khan opens up about Hijab and opinion on plastic surgeries

Maira Khan, a talented actress, openly shares her opinions without fear.

She discusses societal trolling on her clothes.

She highlights the difficulty of working as an actress, despite the desire to wear a hijab.

Maira Khan, a bold, beautiful, and talented actress, openly shares her opinions without concern for potential consequences. She maintains honesty with her audience, never attempting to conceal her true self. In a podcast appearance, she discussed society, her work, and her life experiences.

She pointed out the trolling she has faced online on her clothes several times. The actress said “Pakistanis will like Katrina Kaif’s pic in a revealing dress but will not like hers in a covered shalwar kameez. They will also criticize her normal Western attire and will criticize her. She said that people are basically “tharki” and they may not know how difficult it is for the actress. An actress works and earns for her family. She may want to wear a Hijab but she will start losing work the very same day she starts wearing Hijab.”

Maira also openly revealed the surgical procedures she has gotten. She said that “she was obsessed with procedures. She said that she got her first liposuction at just the age of 19. She has also gotten her nose done 5 times and it got botched once and she was not looking good. She told her viewers to not get a nose job done as it is too painful and too much of a hassle. Maira also said that she was too young when she started getting all this done and would not repeat it if she were the woman that she is today.”

