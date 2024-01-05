Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani spotted together at a friend’s Baraat

Mawra Hocane is known for meaningful scripts in dramas and films.

Mawra Hocane has made her mark in both dramas and films, opting for meaningful scripts. Mawra has garnered admiration, particularly from her female fans, for balancing her education alongside her work, serving as an inspiration to her young audience. Notably, she received critical acclaim for her recent roles in the dramas “Neem” and “Nauroz.”

Maintaining a close friendship with her “Sabaat” and “Neem” co-star Ameer Gilani, who also happened to be Mawra’s ex-class fellow, both actors share common friends. The duo was spotted enjoying their friend’s baraat last night, and a delighted Mawra shared some beautiful and joyous pictures from the event. Here are snapshots capturing the stars attending their friend’s joyous baraat.

