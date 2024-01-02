Navin Waqar talks about her relationships and breakups

Navin Waqar gained fame for her role as Sara in the drama “Humsafar”.

Navin Waqar rose to stardom with her role as Sara in the drama “Humsafar”. The drama catapulted her to the forefront, making her one of the most sought-after stars in the country at that time. Since then, she has been a part of many notable projects and has taken several breaks in her career. Navin previously appeared as a guest on the podcast and discussed relationships and breakups.

In the podcast, Navin shared the changes in her personality after her breakup. Several years ago, she was married to Azfar Ali, but the couple got divorced. Navin revealed that she now struggles with trust issues and expects anyone entering her life to demonstrate loyalty first. She is now more cautious about allowing people into her life.

She also discusses the red flags in a relationship, “respect should always come first. If a man does not respect you, then he will never love you. She added that she is a person who likes to learn from the very first incident rather than letting anyone make mistakes over and over again.”

Navin Waqar also talked about the taboo surrounding divorce in Pakistan. She said “Yes, there are people who will not even announce that they got divorced and will pretend for years. She also shared that she has never talked about her divorce and she will not be doing it in the future either as this is not what her values are.”

