Edition: English
Edition: English

Nayyer Ejaz Discusses Insecurity Among Actors

  • Nayyer Ejaz is recognized for his decades-long acting career.
  • He discusses insecurity among actors.
  • Nayyer shares instances of leading actors’ insecurity.
Nayyer Ejaz is a well-respected figure in the entertainment world, known for his impressive career spanning decades. He’s earned a reputation as a go-to actor for directors, excelling in both TV dramas and films.

Famous for playing antagonist roles, he discussed the prevalent insecurity among actors, particularly how the industry tends to focus on portraying heroes positively while overlooking the excellence of the supporting cast.

Nayyer Ejaz shared instances of leading actors being insecure, mentioning an incident where one refused to share the screen with him. He also commented on the current generation of actors, noting a widespread sense of insecurity among them.

He expressed his admiration for the beauty of veteran Pakistani actresses like Zeba Bakhtiyar, Atiqa Odho, and Faryal Gohar, avoiding naming current actresses but highlighting these seasoned performers as his favorites.

