Netizens criticize Aymen Saleem’s Husband’s reaction during rukhsati

Aymen Saleem, a young, talented, and beautiful addition to the drama industry, captured hearts with her debut role as Mishi in the Ramadan drama “Chupke Chupke,” instantly becoming a national sweetheart. While not consistently taking on roles in dramas due to reservations about monotonous storylines, Aymen has still delivered notable performances since her acting and fashion debut.

Recently, Aymen tied the knot with Kamran Malik, celebrating their marriage with various events attended by family and friends. Aymen’s emotional rukhsati ceremony, where she donned a beautiful white bridal outfit. The video of her departure to her new home went viral, with Aymen displaying visible emotions. However, the audience did not entirely favor her husband’s reaction, and this is what is currently circulating online.

