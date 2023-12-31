Advertisement
Edition: English
Pakistani Celebrities grace B Praak’s concert in Dubai

Articles
  • International singer Bpraak performed in Dubai, attracting a star-studded crowd.
  • His concert was attended by Farhan Saeed and many others.
  • Farhan Saeed joined Bpraak on stage.
Pakistani actors recently graced a musical extravaganza in Dubai, featuring an electrifying concert by international singer Bpraak. The event, held last night, drew a star-studded crowd that included prominent figures from both India and Pakistan. Notable attendees included Farhan Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Salman Iqbal, Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun, and Humayun Saeed, along with Indian celebrities like Vivek Oberoi.

The concert, marked by Bpraak’s captivating performance, kept the audience entertained for hours. During the event, Pakistani singer Farhan Saeed had the pleasure of joining Bpraak on stage, expressing the joy of seeing Pakistani celebrities at the concert.

Farhan Saeed shared a moment of camaraderie, mentioning, “Today, we are not here for singing but for enjoying your songs.” The event served as a delightful fusion of music and celebration, bringing together talent from both the Indian and Pakistani entertainment industries.

