Saba Faisal expresses gratitude to her family for taking part In Arsalan’s wedding

Saba Faisal is a talented and famous Pakistani television actress. She started her television career as a newscaster. She has been serving the Pakistani media industry for many years now. Saba Faisal soon switched her career to acting. She is admired for her versatility and excellent acting. Saba Faisal also has a huge social media following. She has so far portrayed numerous diverse roles in hit Pakistani dramas including Durreshehwar, Lashkara, Baaghi, Humsafar, Ghisi Phiti Muhabbat, Sar E Raah, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Habs, and others. Lately, fans have loved her in Khaie.

Last month, Saba Faisal’s son Arsalan Faisal got married. The wedding events were held in Karachi and Lahore. Saba Faisal was super excited after the wedding of her younger son. Today, Saba Faisal has shared beautiful pictures with her relatives who took part in her son’s wedding. She also wrote a heartwarming thank note for her family who attended her son’s wedding.

