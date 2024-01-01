Sadia Ghaffar shares the latest adorable family pictures

Ghaffar gained fame from “Kis Din Mera Viyah Howe Ga.

She got married to Hassan Hayat Khan in 2020.

They have a daughter, Raya Hassan Hayat.

Advertisement

Talented Pakistani artists Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat, currently residing in the USA, form an incredibly charming celebrity couple. Both actors boast a rich history of work in Pakistani dramas, taking a hiatus from the showbiz industry. Despite their break, the couple remains active on social media, regularly sharing glimpses of their life.

Sadia Ghaffar gained fame through the renowned drama “Kis Din Mera Viyah Howe Ga.” In 2020, she tied the knot with Hassan Hayat Khan, and the couple is now blessed with an adorable daughter, Raya Hassan Hayat.

Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat Khan, and their beautiful daughter, often spend quality time together. Recently, Sadia Ghaffar took to Instagram to share stunning family clicks, including pictures of Raya and Hassan Hayat Khan in the USA.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sadia Hassan Hayat (@sadiaghaffar) Advertisement

Also Read Hassan Hayat, Sadia Ghaffar engage in cute parental banter; take a look! Actors Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan, who are parents to little...