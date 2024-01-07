Sasha aka Anoosheh Rania embarks on Umrah journey

Anoosheh Rania gained popularity through her character as Sasha Qutub ud Din

She recently performed her first Umrah.

Rania sharing her experience with fans.

Ramadan dramas consistently introduce new talent, and viewers delight in watching these heartwarming stories featuring exceptional performers. ‘Hum Tum’ was one such drama that elevated many actors to household name status. Fans embraced the fresh pairings of Ramsha Khan-Ahad Raza Mir and Sarah Khan-Junaid Khan, along with the entire supporting cast. The drama also introduced two new starlets, Aina Asif and Anoosheh Rania.

Anoosheh Rania Khan, sister to Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan, portrayed a character filled with laughter and cuteness, earning immense love from the audience. Her instant popularity led to appearances in various advertisement campaigns. Anoosheh Rania recently had the privilege of performing her first Umrah, and she shared some beautiful clicks from the experience with her fans.

