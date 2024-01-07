Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sasha aka Anoosheh Rania embarks on Umrah journey

Sasha aka Anoosheh Rania embarks on Umrah journey

Articles
Advertisement
Sasha aka Anoosheh Rania embarks on Umrah journey

Sasha aka Anoosheh Rania embarks on Umrah journey

Advertisement
  • Anoosheh Rania gained popularity through her character as Sasha Qutub ud Din
  • She recently performed her first Umrah.
  • Rania sharing her experience with fans.
Advertisement

Ramadan dramas consistently introduce new talent, and viewers delight in watching these heartwarming stories featuring exceptional performers. ‘Hum Tum’ was one such drama that elevated many actors to household name status. Fans embraced the fresh pairings of Ramsha Khan-Ahad Raza Mir and Sarah Khan-Junaid Khan, along with the entire supporting cast. The drama also introduced two new starlets, Aina Asif and Anoosheh Rania.

Anoosheh Rania Khan, sister to Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan, portrayed a character filled with laughter and cuteness, earning immense love from the audience. Her instant popularity led to appearances in various advertisement campaigns. Anoosheh Rania recently had the privilege of performing her first Umrah, and she shared some beautiful clicks from the experience with her fans.

Advertisement

Also Read

Sasha aka Anoosheh Rania Khan’s father is a Pakistani soldier
Sasha aka Anoosheh Rania Khan’s father is a Pakistani soldier

Anoosheh Rania is a Pakistani child celebrity. The actress has acted in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story