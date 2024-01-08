See Photos: Iqra Kanwal Shares Honeymoon Pictures From Thailand

Iqra Kanwal is a Popular social media influencer from Pakistan.

Recently she married YouTuber Areeb Parvaiz.

Iqra posted HD pictures from her honeymoon, including a boat ride on a lake.

Iqra Kanwal, a popular and talented social media influencer from Pakistan, has a large following. Recently, she gained attention for her extravagant wedding to YouTuber Areeb Parvaiz.

The couple is now happily spending time with family and keeping fans updated through vlogs, sharing the latest updates.

Recently, Iqra Kanwal is in Phuket, Thailand, and has been sharing the details of her adventurous trip on the Sistrology channel.

Today, the lovely YouTuber posted HD pictures from her honeymoon, where she and her husband Areeb Parvaiz enjoyed a boat ride on a picturesque lake. Iqra looked stunning in a casual outfit.

Here are some beautiful photos of the newlywed couple:

